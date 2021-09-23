Advertisement

Velva/Garrison Aggies: Going the distance for football

Velva/Garrison Aggies
Velva/Garrison Aggies(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. – One of North Dakota’s new football co-ops this year is Velva and Garrison.

Number 25 Ty Iglehart of Garrison makes the hour and forty minute round trip several times a week to suit up for the Aggies and play one of his favorite games.

”I love everything about it, I love hanging with the boys, the bus rides, games, there’s nothing like Friday nights,” said Iglehart.

The team is excited to have Ty and the others along as well.

”A senior we brought into our skill positions coming over from Garrison and we’re really fortunate to have him playing for us this year, I think he’s filled a void for us,” said Coach Larry Sandy.

Velva lost 13 seniors, and had quite a skill gap to fill when this deal went through. Ty says he’s excited for the opportunities this chance brings.

”We’re kind of always hoping to make a run at this championship. Velva is no slacker of a program, they’ve always been around, and they’re not anything new to state champions or state championships,” said Iglehart.

The Aggies are sitting undefeated at 4-0 so far.

You can see Ty and the rest of the team take the field at Nedrose on Friday.

