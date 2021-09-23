UTTC Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center receives a $200,000 upgrade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College’s Lewis Goodhouse Wellness Center received a $200,000 upgrade.

When campuses shutdown last year because of COVID-19, college administration decided begin renovations while no one was around.

The college’s cardio, fitness and cycling rooms all received equipment improvements and one room received a steamy upgrade.

Using the weight room isn’t the only the space this United Tribes basketball player uses to get ready for the season.

“Whoever wants to better their body, get healthy, you know, UTTC gives you that option, so I’m just supper grateful, not only for the weight room but the court, and then the sauna room and then the cardio room so it’s just a variety of options,” said UTTC freshmen Kupkana Leavitt.

The steam room includes two new infrared saunas and a whirlpool.

“So, our whirlpool is actually equipped with a cooling zone system, and that can actually turn that whirlpool, hot tub, into a complete ice bath,” said UTTC Health Promotions Coordinator Kelsey Peltier.

UTTC staff say the majority of the purchases were made using the Indian Health Service grant and the rest was from COVID dollars, which they used to implement more social distancing in their spaces.

In a normal year the facility would be open to the public, but due to COVID-19 its only open to students and staff.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.