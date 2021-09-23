BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s one of the top football recruits in North Dakota and he’s also in this week’s Sports Spotlight. Lucas Schweigert is the next in a line of Division One athletes from the Century Patriots.

It’s a program unlike any other in the state. Century Football is in the middle of a dynasty and you can not have a run like that without the talent to do so. Senior Lucas Schweigert is one of the many that help make the Patriots program what it is.

Schweigert said: “I’ve been playing football it seems like my whole life now. Ever since a young age I got into it. My dad put me in it right away, and I watched my older brother play when I was growing up, so that made me want to play it more. It’s just something that’s really important to me. I enjoy coming out every year and just playing with my friends, and being able to make a lot of memories. So it’s a fun time.”

Lucas has helped Century win the past two state championships and the Patriots have not lost a game since 2018. Schweigert is a mainstay on the offensive and defensive lines, but his coach says it’s about what’s on the inside.

Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach, said: “The part especially about heart. You know he probably plays at like a 6′3″, 6′4″ level, versus a 6′0″ level. He moves very well laterally, as well as very well front and back. So he just uses his skills to the utmost, and it’s really provided us with a great player on both sides of the ball.”

Being on state title teams, and playing with perennial college athletes, it teaches you a thing or two.

Schweigert said: “It’s definitely shown me these past couple years what it takes to get to that top spot. Those older guys have been great mentors to all of us over the years. Even last year that was a great class of leaders, and they really pushed us to show us where we need to get to.”

His talent has garnered him offers from the top two college programs in the state. While looking to continue on athletically at a contender, a big part for him is what a university has to offer in the classroom.

Schweigert said: “School is something that’s really important because after football you have to have something to go back to. Just want to be on a team with a good culture, a winning program, stuff like that, that especially after playing for Century all these years. This culture we have here and stuff it’s been great. I’d like to continue on with that culture and just keep playing like that.”

The Patriots have started this season 4-0, and are currently on a 26-game winning streak.

