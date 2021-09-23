Advertisement

Reile Payne: Two-Sport Athlete at BSC

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing a college sport is demanding. Physically, mentally and time-management. Reile Payne is this week’s Mon-Dak Volleyball player of the Week, but she’s also on the Mystics basketball team.

She had 70 Kills in 170 attempts with just 20 errors, as the Mystics went 4-1, including a victory over Science.

As a freshman, Reile had to play both sports at the same time during the spring.

“Last year, I don’t even know the word, it was very difficult to manage just because I rarely practiced either of them last year so to just be able to just kind of focus on volleyball right now but still have basketball as another option is just kind of nice to enjoy volleyball and enjoy basketball and not having them overlap as much,” said Payne.

Volleyball Coach Kyle Kuether and Basketball Coach Thai Haggin had to work together to make Payne’s spring work.

“I can’t imagine lifting weights, going to one practice, going to the other practice, or just even going to sit at the practice because she had a game later that evening or getting off the bus at 1:00 a.m. just to get back on the bus at 1:00 p.m. to go back somewhere, so yes, I don’t know how she did it. She definitely came in this season with a whole new energy and it’s really fun,” said Kuether.

Payne was North Dakota’s Miss Basketball winner in 2020 following her senior season at Fargo Shanley.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE
Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck
Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Letter from members of the BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School...
Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 9-21-21
10PM Sportscast - 9/21/21
linton volleyball
Linton-HMB Lions Volleyball
sportscast 9/21/21
6PM Sportscast 9/21/21
Linton-HMB Lions volleyball
Linton-HMB Lions Volleyball