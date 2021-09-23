Reile Payne: Two-Sport Athlete at BSC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing a college sport is demanding. Physically, mentally and time-management. Reile Payne is this week’s Mon-Dak Volleyball player of the Week, but she’s also on the Mystics basketball team.

She had 70 Kills in 170 attempts with just 20 errors, as the Mystics went 4-1, including a victory over Science.

As a freshman, Reile had to play both sports at the same time during the spring.

“Last year, I don’t even know the word, it was very difficult to manage just because I rarely practiced either of them last year so to just be able to just kind of focus on volleyball right now but still have basketball as another option is just kind of nice to enjoy volleyball and enjoy basketball and not having them overlap as much,” said Payne.

Volleyball Coach Kyle Kuether and Basketball Coach Thai Haggin had to work together to make Payne’s spring work.

“I can’t imagine lifting weights, going to one practice, going to the other practice, or just even going to sit at the practice because she had a game later that evening or getting off the bus at 1:00 a.m. just to get back on the bus at 1:00 p.m. to go back somewhere, so yes, I don’t know how she did it. She definitely came in this season with a whole new energy and it’s really fun,” said Kuether.

Payne was North Dakota’s Miss Basketball winner in 2020 following her senior season at Fargo Shanley.

