Pandemic inspires two Bismarck sisters to piece together new hobby

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - - For all the bad things that have happened because of the pandemic and the shutdowns during 2020, there are good things as well.

Here’s one example: two sisters have discovered a new hobby that’s provided them some valuable sister time.

Amy Juhala’s office is filled with Legos. She is the Dean of humanities, arts and sciences at Bismarck State College.

In her spare time, Dr. Juhala is an aspiring Lego master.

“I’ve just really gotten into it, I’m a Lego VIP and I buy Lego sets whenever I can,” Amy said.

Amy’s obsession with Legos can be blamed on her younger sister, Traci Juhala.

“She got me excited about it,” Amy explained.

Traci is head of youth services at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

“I helped with the Lego club because I thought it sounded fun,” said Traci.

It wasn’t until about a year ago, she bought her first kit.

“My first kit was the Flintstones,” said Traci.

Her excitement was contagious.

“I think it started rubbing off on my sister,” she laughed.

The sisters built a massive Disney castle.

“That took about a month,” recalled Amy.

They’ve been building ever since.

“It’s been a really fun activity for us to do together,” Traci said.

“I find it very stress relieving,” added Amy.

The sisters have their own interests, and they are reflected in the Lego sets they tackle.

“I like plants, so I had to get the bonsai tree,” said Traci.

Traci also likes sets that remind her of her childhood.

“When the Sesame Street set came out, I had to have it,” she said.

Amy’s are mostly British themed.

“I lived in Scotland for five years,” Amy said.

Her favorites include this medieval blacksmith shop and this typewriter.

Both sisters are also big Star Wars fans.

“Our next big project we’re planning to do together is the cantina from Star Wars,” said Traci.

A project that promises to bring these sisters even closer together, one Lego brick at a time.

So far, the sisters haven’t taken apart any of their creations. But, as their offices start to fill up with Legos, they know they’ll have to take them apart eventually. When that time comes, they say they’ll keep the sets together, so they can build them again.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.