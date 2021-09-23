Hunt for Minot robbery suspects

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are looking for information on a pair of suspects they said robbed an area retail store Saturday morning.

They said they believe the individuals are hitting stores across the country and stayed in the area for a time before the robbery.

Investigators are reaching out to hospitality businesses in particular to review the photos and come forward with any information that may help law enforcement track them down.

If you have information you can call either of these numbers:

Minot PD: 701-852-0111

Crime Stoppers: 701-852-7463

