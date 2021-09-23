Advertisement

Hunt for Minot robbery suspects

Minot Robbery Suspects
Minot Robbery Suspects(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police are looking for information on a pair of suspects they said robbed an area retail store Saturday morning.

They said they believe the individuals are hitting stores across the country and stayed in the area for a time before the robbery.

Investigators are reaching out to hospitality businesses in particular to review the photos and come forward with any information that may help law enforcement track them down.

If you have information you can call either of these numbers:

Minot PD: 701-852-0111

Crime Stoppers: 701-852-7463

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Food from Freddy's
Burger and custard lovers rejoice! Freddy’s coming to ND
Meeting with commissioners addressing masks in Bismarck schools
Bismarck Board of Health pitches mask issue to Bismarck School Board
John Berman interviews Dr. Tracie Newman on Anderson Cooper 360
FPS school board member at center of recall election interviews with CNN

Latest News

How does COVID-19 impact the cardiovascular system?
Two sisters have discovered a new hobby that’s provided them some valuable sister time.
Pandemic inspires two Bismarck sisters to piece together new hobby
Fire at Antelope Valley Station near Beulah
Fall Prevention Week
Fall Prevention Week