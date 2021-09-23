Advertisement

How does COVID-19 impact the cardiovascular system?

(CNN)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve heard about how COVID-19 impacts the respiratory system, now there are questions on how it impacts the cardiovascular system, specifically the heart.

Sanford cardiologists say COVID is a multi-system disease, and it does impact the cardiovascular system.

Sanford Health experts say multiple patients have been admitted to the hospital with numerous clotting complications, including heart attacks, strokes and cardiomyopathy.

“We are also seeing an increase in heart attacks related to COVID, which might have a different part of physiology compared with regular heart attacks, the blood rupturing, COVID, might be induced by inflammation of these blood vessels due to the viral infection,” said Dr. Dragos Balf, Sanford Health interventional cardiologist.

Sanford cardiologists say they are also seeing more morbidity and mortality in patients without COVID-19 because there is sometimes a delay in getting patients treatment because the hospitals are full of COVID patients.

