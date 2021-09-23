A ‘hidden gem’ in Minot: Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday marks the first day of fall and what is a better way to kick of the season than going to a pumpkin patch!

The crew at Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch works all year round for the fall season, bringing families, fun, and fall all together for more than 11 years, as well as becoming something of an autumn staple for the Magic City community.

Every year, Berry Acres expands and add new activities to their patch like the zip line or corn bins, but their corn maze is a staple.

“It was fun, we got lost in there though,” said Milania Gomez, a local Minot kid.

It’s something parents and kids can enjoy outdoors after school and during the weekend.

“I just like coming out and enjoying the fun activities. They’ve got so much free stuff for the kids to do: slide, climbing, pedal cars, and ziplines. We just like coming out and doing those fun things,” said Aftin Bowling, a Minot parent.

Some are even calling it the hidden gem of the Magic City.

“It’s gaining more and more popularity in Minot and in western North Dakota; there is really something for all ages out here. You see kids of all ages and it’s an awesome amenity and attraction for Minot,” said Nathan Stremick, a Minot parent.

The Berrys grow more than 60 different types of pumpkins and squashes right at the patch during the summer and, like many other farmers, they felt the effects of the drought.

“The drought affected the pumpkins as far as size wise. Numbers are still there. The corn maze, we did have to irrigate a little bit to get to about five to six feet tall,” said Calvin Berry, the pumpkin patch’s owner.

But they’re not letting the drought stop the fun or the pumpkins, as there are hundreds scattered around the patch.

The pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the weekends.

Tickets to get in are $7 and children under three years old are free.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.