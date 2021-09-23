Class 11B & 9B football polls after week five

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah and LaMoure-L-M are the top ranked teams in the latest Class-11B and Class-9B football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

Class 11B Football Poll

1. Beulah (13) — 5-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Langdon Area-E-M (2) — 5-0 Record — 62 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 4-1 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 4th

4. Kindred — 4-1 Record — 22 pts — Last week: NR

5. Velva-Garrison — 4-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (4-1), Harvey-Wells County (4-1), Bowman County (4-1), Shiloh Christian (4-1)

Class 9B Football Poll

1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 5-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 5-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 5-0 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Ray-Powers Lake — 5-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 4th

5. May-Port-CG — 5-0 Record — 15 pts — Last week: NR

Others Receiving Votes: Nelson County (5-0), Bottineau (5-0), Divide County (5-0), Napoleon-G-S (4-1), Surrey (3-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (4-1)

