Class 11B & 9B football polls after week five
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Beulah and LaMoure-L-M are the top ranked teams in the latest Class-11B and Class-9B football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
Class 11B Football Poll
1. Beulah (13) — 5-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 1st
2. Langdon Area-E-M (2) — 5-0 Record — 62 pts — Last week: 3rd
3. Hillsboro-CV — 4-1 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 4th
4. Kindred — 4-1 Record — 22 pts — Last week: NR
5. Velva-Garrison — 4-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 5th
Others Receiving Votes: Central Cass (4-1), Harvey-Wells County (4-1), Bowman County (4-1), Shiloh Christian (4-1)
Class 9B Football Poll
1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 5-0 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 1st
2. New Salem-Almont — 5-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 2nd
3. Cavalier — 5-0 Record — 42 pts — Last week: 3rd
4. Ray-Powers Lake — 5-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 4th
5. May-Port-CG — 5-0 Record — 15 pts — Last week: NR
Others Receiving Votes: Nelson County (5-0), Bottineau (5-0), Divide County (5-0), Napoleon-G-S (4-1), Surrey (3-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (4-1)
