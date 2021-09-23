Burgum waives hours of service and other restrictions for haulers of hay, livestock and water

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order Wednesday waiving restrictions and fees for commercial vehicle drivers transporting hay, water and livestock to help livestock producers during the ongoing drought.

The order offers relief from federal motor carrier safety regulations pertaining to weight, hauling width, height restrictions and fees. The relief is available to commercial vehicles.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days and applies to both intrastate and interstate carriers. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

“With drought conditions expected to continue through the fall across North Dakota, it’s critical that haulers be able to deliver livestock and supplemental water and feed in a timely fashion to help ranchers sustain their herds,” Burgum said.

A copy of the order can be found on the Governor’s Office website here.

