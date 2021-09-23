Brent Sanford, Lynn Helms conclude NDPC Annual Meeting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - The final day of the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s annual meeting featured a number of speakers about where the Bakken is at right now in terms of oil and gas production, and investments for the future.

July was not a good month for North Dakota as oil and gas production. The state fell to third place in oil production. Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says he doesn’t see the decline as a trend and tells members that they need to continue to work hard.

“It takes hard work and innovation and thought and investment to keep this ship moving forward,” said Helms

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford highlighted some bills passed during the legislative session including one that created the clean sustainable energy authority. He says he expects it to see a lot of use from coal plants, who are looking to develop carbon capture projects to move them into the future which would help the state in enhanced oil recovery.

“To do that from all our coal plants to pipe the CO2 into our Bakken and use that for enhanced oil recovery you have no more drilling sites, you just use the exact number of sites you have and just get more oil out of that rock on those drilling sites,” said Sanford.

Sanford says the Bakken could store all of the country’s CO2 generation for the next 50 years. Besides using the gas for reclamation, he says it could also be used for other things such as greenhouses.

Petroleum Council President Ron Ness announced at the end that next year’s annual meeting will be back here in Watford City and will be even bigger than this year’s event.

