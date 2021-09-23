Advertisement

4-year-old Valley City boy has a wish to walk independently

Curtis' Wish To Walk
Curtis' Wish To Walk(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4-year-old Curtis Ford of Valley City is a kid that his parents say wants to enjoy life like others his age.

Unfortunately, living with a disability makes life for him much more difficult.

“He’s not able to walk like his other four siblings,” said Curtis’ mother Stephanie Ford.

The Fords were blindsided by Curtis’s diagnosis. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, brought on by what his parents believe was a lack of oxygen during the delivery of him and his twin brother.

Now as an outgoing toddler, Curtis has one wish.

“I want to walk outside,” he said.

The family says a surgery could make that possible. They say it can only be performed by one of three qualified surgeons in the country.

That’s only if Curtis qualifies.

“Our mission as parents by the time he is old enough to have his own life and function on his own,” said Curtis’ father Shaun Ford.

For now, Curtis can only walk with the assistance of his walker.

The family is hoping he can receive the surgery that would help improve his mobility, so he can live the life he wishes for.

“I would give my last breath to have him walk.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE
Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck
Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Letter from members of the BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School...
Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy

Latest News

Burgum waives hours of service and other restrictions for haulers of hay, livestock and water
Train safety week
Nonprofit group uses rail safety week to raise awareness
Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch corn maze
A ‘hidden gem’ in Minot: Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch
player of the week
6PM Sportscast 9/22/21