Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

