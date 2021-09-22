Advertisement

Red Berry Woman Fashion held at UTTC

Red Berry Woman Fashion at UTTC
Red Berry Woman Fashion at UTTC(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A red-carpet indigenous fashion designer made a stop at United Tribes Technical College to not only host a fashion show, but to also inspire others to pursue a career in fashion.

The New Town native showcased her Cameron Collection which consisted of ten pink dresses all inspired by her late daughter.

“You can become a fashion designer, and you can integrate your culture, you can integrate your interest into fashion, and it can speak for you,” said Norma Baker-Flying Horse, Red Berry Woman indigenous fashion designer.

The designer says she not only used her regular models for her pieces, but she also incorporated students form UTTC in as well.

