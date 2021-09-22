Advertisement

ND Game and Fish monitoring EHD outbreak

North Dakota Game and Fish Department
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public to continue to help report potential cases of the EHD outbreak.

EHD, also known as epizootic hemorrhagic disease, is a virus that is often fatal to deer, pronghorn and elk.

Game and Fish says the most impacted area of this virus has been along the Missouri River from Bismarck-Mandan to the Garrison Dam, as well as around the Williston area. Humans aren’t susceptible to the virus.

