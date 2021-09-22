ND Game and Fish monitoring EHD outbreak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public to continue to help report potential cases of the EHD outbreak.

EHD, also known as epizootic hemorrhagic disease, is a virus that is often fatal to deer, pronghorn and elk.

Game and Fish says the most impacted area of this virus has been along the Missouri River from Bismarck-Mandan to the Garrison Dam, as well as around the Williston area. Humans aren’t susceptible to the virus.

