Multi-vehicle crash on Grant Marsh Bridge in Bismarck

By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A traffic stop along the Grant Marsh Bridge that slowed down traffic resulted in two separate three-vehicle pileups on Monday afternoon.

Troopers were conducting a stop along the shoulder of Grant Marsh Bridge on the westbound lane of Interstate 94 when a vehicle slowed down to pass the squad car. A vehicle driving behind that car struck the vehicle, and a third vehicle then struck the second one.

The second vehicle in the accident came to rest along both lanes of the Interstate, forcing traffic to a temporary halt.

The first vehicle driving westbound behind the three-car pileup came to a stop, when two vehicles behind that driver failed to stop, crashing into the stopped car.

As the scene was cleared, traffic was diverted to Expressway for roughly one hour.

Two minor injuries were reported in the incident, while one driver was transported to CHI St. Alexius for an evaluation.

