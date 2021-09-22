KMOT’s County by County, September 21, 2021

MINOT, N.D. – In this week’s County by County, Your News Leader looked at a special guest speaker for a high school, two flu shot clinics going on as it is that time of year, and a fall movie in the park.

Harvey High School, in partnership with Wells County Community Cares, will be hosting speaker Ken Zimmerman.

On Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Harvey High School, Zimmerman will be speaking with 9th through 12th graders about his personal experience with mental health and losing a son to suicide.

Zimmerman is the founder and co-director of S2i, a noted policy maker, civil rights leader and philanthropist.

The event is open to the public and a roundtable discussion with Zimmerman will be at 12:00 p.m. at Spectators.

The Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby will be offering weekly vaccine clinics starting in October.

Starting Oct. 13, every Wednesday you can get your flu shot from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

High dose vaccines for those 65 years old and up will be available as well.

To set up an appointment call 701-776-5235.

Rolette Public School is also offering a flu shot clinic.

The clinic will be Sept. 30 at the school.

It is hosted by Rolette County Public Health District.

All insurances are accepted and if you do not have insurance, you can still receive a vaccine.

You can register online at ndvax.org and search by zip code.

Minot Parks is welcoming in the fall season with a Halloween favorite movie!

‘Casper’ will be playing at the park district’s ‘Movie in the Park’ night!

You can watch the film Sept. 24 starting at sunset at Oak Park.

