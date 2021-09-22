Advertisement

Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy Contract

(WKYT)
By Tom Tucker
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system.

The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, as worked with Ideal Aerosmith and the Navy to secure the contract.

Hoeven says the technology developed under this contract will help missions across the globe to be better informed, supporting the safety and effectiveness of servicemembers.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant
Carson Wentz sprains both ankles

Latest News

Red Berry Woman Fashion at UTTC
Red Berry Woman Fashion held at UTTC
County by County logo
KMOT’s County by County, September 21, 2021
Airmen returning to Minot Air Force Base
Airmen from Minot Air Force Base return from Qatar
linton volleyball
Linton-HMB Lions Volleyball
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
SD State Senate signs off on impeachment, House still seeking approval