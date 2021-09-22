Governor Doug Burgum, Ryan Zinke headline NDPC Annual Meeting

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Recovering from COVID-19 while improving the energy industry and moving forward was the message at the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s annual meeting Wednesday.

After many shutdowns and a tumble in oil prices last year, Petroleum Council Chair Kathy Neset said the industries resilience with the help of the state government helped them rebound in 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020. Headlining the event Wednesday was Governor Doug Burgum, who commended members for their innovation amid the pandemic and touted the ongoing efforts of his goal to have North Dakota become carbon neutral by 2030.

“It’s not an exaggeration when [ND Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms] says there’s going to be an industrial boom in North Dakota in terms of utilizing our incredible jackpot of geology, not just for the production of energy but for the storing of carbon and capital is going to want to flow to those projects,” Burgum stated.

Burgum said since his announcement earlier this year, the state is having discussions with a number of investors totaling more than $25 billion in potential project developments.

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also spoke at the event, telling members how important it is for the United States to stay energy independent.

“It is better to produce energy in this country, under our reasonable regulations than watching it be produced overseas with no regulation,” said Zinke.

The day concluded following a panel on clean Bakken technical solutions. The final day of the meeting will feature Lt. Governor Brent Sanford and Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

