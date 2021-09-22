Expired DUI tests found in audit of Attorney General could invalidate some DUI cases
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Expired or unapproved DUI tests were found by auditors in a review of the Attorney General’s Office. These findings give judges an opportunity to invalidate DUI test results in a court of law.
Thirty-four out of 8,925 tests reviewed between 2018 and 2020 were found to have been expired for up to 153 days.
The test device, called the Intoxilyzer 8000, uses a gas cannister to make sure DUI’s properly test blood-alcohol levels.
The Attorney General’s office reports that they are updating their DUI testing devices to avoid future errors.
