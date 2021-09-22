Advertisement

Competing priorities bringing rifts in redistricting process

Redistricting process for North Dakota legislators
Redistricting process for North Dakota legislators(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s becoming crunch time for North Dakota’s legislators, and they’re taking every minute leading up to their meeting to look over and discuss their maps and their colleagues’ maps.

While proposals have been presented for the past month, so have the different priorities lawmakers have used to drive their pens throughout the state.

“Every one of us so far has had conflicting priorities. That’s going to happen because we did not come to any sort of agreement, to the best of my knowledge, as a committee before we all went into doing this,” said Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck.

The biggest debate of the day was about prioritizing incumbency over keeping entire counties together.

Some lawmakers have stated publicly they drew lines in certain places to protect their colleagues’ places in the legislature, while others say the addresses of the incumbents shouldn’t play a factor... much to some committee members’ chagrin.

“I sense that there’s this idea that we don’t really care about incumbents or that incumbents aren’t important, because that could impact us or may not impact us. But the incumbents represent people who voted for them. That’s very important to make sure that those incumbents are in the district where people voted for them,” Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

And there’s a lot at stake, because it’s a puzzle where the pieces don’t change for 10 years.

The committee overseeing the new lines submitted their full draft of the new state map earlier today. We will have more on those details and competing maps Thursday, as well as some lawmakers speaking out in opposition against the maps after finding out they’ve been drawn out of the legislature.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Letter from members of the BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School...
Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Face coverings
Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy
Michael Taylor
Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Williston Sunday

Latest News

Fargo School Board members who favor masks won’t face recall
Meeting with commissioners addressing masks in Bismarck schools
Bismarck Board of Health pitches mask issue to Bismarck School Board
Food from Freddy's
Burger and custard lovers rejoice! Freddy’s coming to ND
Gov. Doug Burgum and Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at NDPC Annual Meeting
Governor Doug Burgum, Ryan Zinke headline NDPC Annual Meeting