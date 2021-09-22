Burger and custard lovers rejoice! Freddy’s coming to ND

MINOT, N.D. – The frozen custard and steak burger chain Freddy’s is making its way to North Dakota!

The fast-food chain is building five restaurants throughout the state in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck.

There currently is no timeline or plans yet for Freddy’s, but they are expected to be completed by 2025.

The restaurants are expected to be owned and operated by BOLT International, Inc.

