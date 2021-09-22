Airmen from Minot Air Force Base return from Qatar

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – After 240 combat missions and more than 3,100 flight hours logged, Minot Air Force Base welcomed service members back stateside early Monday morning.

Their return along with six B-52H Stratofortesses from the 23rd Bomb Squadron signal the close of Minot’s involvement in the long-fought war in Afghanistan.

Exactly 300 service members made their way back to American soil, and into the arms of their families, after being stationed in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar since April.

Col. Michael Maginness, Vice Commander of the 5th Bomb Wing, joined their loved ones in welcoming them back home.

“Everyone was in pretty good spirits, they were proud of the works they had done, their families were proud of them for going over there and doing what they needed to in what is a pretty tough circumstance,” said Maginness.

Starting in October of 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, B-52′s from the base have been deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The planes were involved in critical flight missions providing bomber and air support needed to capture Kabul from the Taliban.

Now those returned planes and personnel are being added to a larger effort to reallocate the military resources.

“This deployment was part of what we call the bomber task force, and bomber task force is a construct that allows us to rapidly deploy and redeploy to anywhere our nation needs us across the globe,” said Maginness.

Maginness said these airmen will be able to get some well-deserved R & R, before returning to training to prepare for their next assignments.

Maginness added that B52′s were among the first aircraft on station for Operation Enduring Freedom, and said it is fitting that men and women of the 5th bomb wing are part of supporting the final stages of evacuating Afghanistan more than 20 years later.

