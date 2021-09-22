$9.8 milllion going to Minot flood protection

MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. Department of Defense awarded a $9.8 million grant to Minot for the flood protection project.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said he made the case to the department that the 2011 flood posed a major national security risk, as it blocked and damaged many roadways to the intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Hoeven also worked with the Department of Defense to look at funding sources that can be used to mitigate the risk of future flooding.

Hoeven will be joining City of Minot officials this Saturday to finalize and formally accept the grant.

“This flood protection project is critical not only to the safety and prosperity of the communities in this region, but also to the efficient operation of the Minot Air Force Base’s two nuclear missions,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven said he’s working to secure funding for the entire Souris River Valley.

He is looking towards the U.S. Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation to secure more than $2.5 billion included in the bill for the construction of Corps’ flood mitigation projects.

