$39 million road repairs underway at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you want to see some incredible fall foliage, you don’t need to travel far. The leaves have turned in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

The park’s superintendent says they’re staying busy even with a major road closure.

“There’s a lot of color changing here,” said a park visitor.

“The colors are just gorgeous,” said another park visitor.

Wednesday, the park was busy with guests observing the views and wildlife. But they can only go so far, due to a large road repair project already underway.

“The failure areas are large holes in the road, the road is totally impassable, the road is gone in those sections,” said Wendy Ross, Theodore Roosevelt National Park superintendent.

Ross says the six-mile stretch sustained a lot of damage from precipitation and has been impassable since 2019. Ross says the Great American Outdoors Act is funding the $39 million project to help stabilize the road.

“That includes large, engineered structures that hold the road in place so that the road does not bale due to erosion anymore,” said Ross.

The road design is set to be complete by this winter and an environmental assessment by next spring. Even with the area closed off, visitors are still enjoying what the park has to offer.

“The park is like everything else, it’s in a constant state of change,” said a park visitor.

And they’re looking forward to what’s to come. Ross expects the contract to be bid sometime next summer.

She hopes the road will be open by end of 2023.

