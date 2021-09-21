Advertisement

Williston Firefighters return home from Ida Cleanup

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two weeks of providing support for those devastated by Hurricane Ida, firefighters from North Dakota returned home Monday.

When they saw the destruction here in Williston, firefighters from both the City and Rural departments knew they had to help.

“Just felt like something I needed to do to go help our brothers and sisters down south,” said Captain Justin Champion of the Williston Fire Department.

Champion and Williston Rural Assistant Chief Bret Williams were among the 15 firefighters from Williston, Dickinson, and Bismarck that made the long journey south.

“It was three days to travel down to Louisiana,” said Bret Williams, Assistant Chief with the Williston Rural Fire Department.

Once there, they helped relieve local area firefighters at the Schriever Fire Department, 80 miles south of Baton Rouge.

“We took it from there and helped them get some rest. They needed to go home and deal with stuff over there. We’re there to help. Some of them didn’t have homes anymore,” said Champion.

Seeing the devastation in person was shocking.

“It was extremely eye-opening for me,” said Williams.

Which made them even more determined to help.

“It became a priority to us. It became so important for us to help them recover from that, that we gave everything we had to do that,” said Champion.

Despite the damages, they were impressed by the southern hospitality.

“It was an amazing experience and very humbling. The generosity that community has for each other and what they gave for us was amazing. An experience above that I’ll never be able to experience again,” said Williams.

Through their time and effort in Louisiana, they learned a lot of valuable lessons, including what it means to be a first responder.

“We throw the word ‘brotherhood’ and ‘family’ around, but it really did something for me to see it all come together like it should,” said Champion.

These firefighters answered the call of duty beyond their cities, and they say they’ll definitely do it again.

While their time was up, lots of work remains in areas affected by the hurricane, including removing debris and restoring power to homes.

Carson Wentz sprains both ankles

