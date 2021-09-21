Advertisement

Ward County extends burn ban again

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County will once again extend its current burn ban into next month.

This comes after Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol spoke with other fire departments across the county and ultimately decided that conditions are still to dry to allow it to expire.

The ban was set to expire at the end of the month but will be extended until Oct. 31.

To view current fire indexes, follow this link. 

