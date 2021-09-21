Advertisement

Ward County creating task force to help spend American Rescue Plan Act funds

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - How counties are planning to use money from the American Rescue Plan Act was a big topic of discussion at Tuesday morning’s Ward County Commissioner’s meeting.

Ward County has received just over $6.5 million in their first installment of the rescue act and the money has yet to be used.

Tuesday morning, an engineering company presented several pressing construction projects in Carpio, Berthold, Makoti, and Sawyer and suggested putting the funds toward them in a cost-share.

This prompted the commissioners to discuss how they will go about spending the money in a way that is fair and useful for the entire county, looking at Burleigh County for guidance.

Ward County Commissioners agreed to create a task force made up of the county auditor, highway engineer, emergency management director, First District Health Unit, and two commissioners.

The task force will set up parameters and a process on how spend the funds, and possibly an application process for towns like Carpio or Makoti for their projects.

That task force will then create a three-person committee to go through applications and determine how to spend the funds, before it’s brought to the full commission for final approval.

Ward County is set to receive another $6.5 million in funds from the act next June.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Letter from members of the BPS Parent and Community Coalition for COVID-19 Safety in School...
Parents asking for stricter COVID mitigation efforts in Bismarck Public Schools
North Dakota Legislature
Two bills proposed to adjust law passed last winter
Slim Chickens Breaks Ground at Williston Square
College fair hosted by BSC and UMary
BSC, UMary host college fair for high school students