Wachter Middle School teacher becomes U.S. citizen, hopes to inspire students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rosine MoiRe has been searching for the American dream since 2012.

That’s when she came to this country from her home in Rwanda.

Nearly a decade later, she says she’s almost achieved her dream.

MoiRe’s students are making maps and tracing their roots.

“I’m Mexican, so I did Mexico,” explained Wachter eighth-grader Oscar Bautista-Cruz.

It’s a project MoiRe is passionate about.

“I really love it,” she said.

This is her third year helping international students learn English. Her students affectionally call her Miss Rosine.

“She’s really fun,” said Bautista-Cruz.

Many of her students didn’t speak any English when they first enrolled at Bismarck’s Wachter Middle School. Miss Rosine herself spoke very little English when she moved to America.

“I think I maybe knew ‘good morning,’” she recalled with a laugh.

Despite the language barrier, she left her home in Rwanda in 2012, searching for a new beginning in the United States.

“It’s a country of good opportunity,” she said.

Once she mastered the language, she started the process to become a citizen.

“I started the process in 2015,” MoiRe said.

Last week, she got a step closer to achieving her American dream. At a ceremony in Fargo, she officially became a U.S. citizen.

Rosine MoiRe (Rosine MoiRe)

“I know it’s going to be important for my family,” she said.

She and her husband have one son, but to Miss Rosine, her students are also her kids.

“I love working with the kids who came to America like I did. I hope I can help them, as someone who has experience.”

Experience she hopes will inspire her students.

“They can see that you can do whatever you want in this country,” she said.

All the while, remembering where they came from, while working hard to pursue their dreams.

Miss Rosine was one of 159 people to become U.S. citizens at last week’s ceremony in Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.