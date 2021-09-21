United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Hallie Keller

VELVA, N.D. – Your News Leader is featuring a senior on the Velva volleyball team, Hallie Keller, as our United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

This is Hallie’s first year starting for the team. She has played in several sports and has fun in all of them.

”We all work so well together as a team, which, I mean, it makes for a successful season, but it also makes it a lot of fun,” said Keller.

She is working on consistency and hitting in practice. Her coach says that Hallie switched from JV to varsity and had a learning curve to make it over.

”These last couple games she’s just been huge for us. She’s really starting to figure it out, really putting up a big, strong, solid block for us, and that’s just really benefiting our defense,” said coach Cassidy Unterseher.

She follows in the footsteps of her sister who played volleyball before her.

”She’s been a really great middle hitter for us. She makes a bunch of blocks, she sometimes plays the backrow which is really helpful for our team. A diverse player,” said Jadyn Sandy, outside hitter.

Velva has been looking down in stats so far this year, but the coach says they’re getting more in the swing of things.

Their next game is against TGU on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.