State interim tax committee discusses legislation for 2023 session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state interim tax committee met on Tuesday to discuss legislation its members would be studying before they meet again before the 2023 session.

The first item on the tax committee’s docket related to the motor vehicle excise tax exemption. Committee members sought to understand why the tax was necessary on all motor vehicle purchases.

“I just want to understand why we first got into the practice of taxing a vehicle every time it sold. In theory, if you tax a new vehicle, and you receive the tax once, maybe that should be adequate,” said Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier.

The committee also discussed a study for a sales tax exemption for the manufacturing of biologic products. Richard Glenn, who works in the industry, says the tax exemption would help bring businesses to North Dakota.

“Sales tax incentives are one of the things they do look at. Because it’s money you can do for something else, it’s money you can pay that guy in the white coat. It’s money that you can pay rent on a laboratory. Things like that,” said Richard Glenn, executive director of the Bioscience Association of North Dakota.

Using the information presented at these meetings and depending on the findings, legislators and Legislative Council might use these studies as the basis for bills they will draft for the 2023 session. In Bismarck, I’m Joel Crane for Your News Leader.

There will be a special session for redistricting this November. It’s possible the studies could be introduced as legislation then. It’s also possible the studies never develop into legislation.

