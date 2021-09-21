Advertisement

State interim tax committee discusses legislation for 2023 session

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state interim tax committee met on Tuesday to discuss legislation its members would be studying before they meet again before the 2023 session.

The first item on the tax committee’s docket related to the motor vehicle excise tax exemption. Committee members sought to understand why the tax was necessary on all motor vehicle purchases.

“I just want to understand why we first got into the practice of taxing a vehicle every time it sold. In theory, if you tax a new vehicle, and you receive the tax once, maybe that should be adequate,” said Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier.

The committee also discussed a study for a sales tax exemption for the manufacturing of biologic products. Richard Glenn, who works in the industry, says the tax exemption would help bring businesses to North Dakota.

“Sales tax incentives are one of the things they do look at. Because it’s money you can do for something else, it’s money you can pay that guy in the white coat. It’s money that you can pay rent on a laboratory. Things like that,” said Richard Glenn, executive director of the Bioscience Association of North Dakota.

Using the information presented at these meetings and depending on the findings, legislators and Legislative Council might use these studies as the basis for bills they will draft for the 2023 session. In Bismarck, I’m Joel Crane for Your News Leader.

There will be a special session for redistricting this November. It’s possible the studies could be introduced as legislation then. It’s also possible the studies never develop into legislation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant
Carson Wentz sprains both ankles

Latest News

penguins at Dakota zoo
Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo opens penguin exhibit welcoming Banks, Doug, Joop, Divit, Ambrose and Nick
African penguins at Bismarck's Dakota Zoo
Bismarck's Dakota Zoo opens penguin exhibit welcoming Banks, Doug, Joop, Divit, Ambrose and Nick
Meeting with teachers, legislators and school administrators to discuss implementing computer...
Teachers, legislators and school administrators discuss more implementation of computer science curriculum in schools
wacter middle school teacher inspires
Wachter Middle School teacher becomes U.S. citizen, hopes to inspire students