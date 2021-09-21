Slim Chickens Breaks Ground at Williston Square

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston continues to move forward with Phase 1A of their economic development plan for the new Williston Square. Tuesday, they held the first groundbreaking for a new restaurant.

Slim Chickens, operated by Preferred Restaurant Group of Minot, is currently building a 3,400 square-foot restaurant with two drive-throughs and dine-in seating on the 800-acre development that was the former site of Sloulin Field International Airport.

This will be the restaurant chains second location in North Dakota, and it plans to employ around 90 people once it opens.

“When my friend Pat Murphy said there is this big project going on with Williston Square that I think you should be a part of, we were off to the races, and we didn’t look back. We got on it right away. We wanted to be one of the first people out here and be a part of this,” said Mike Sartwell, Preferred Restaurant Group president and CEO.

“You can’t imagine how many hours that we have into this project, through the planning, the zoning, the design. And we’ve been at it for quite a few years and now that we finally have a building going vertical, you can’t believe the excitement we have here in the city of Williston,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug.

Preferred Restaurant Group plans to open 12 Slim Chickens locations across North Dakota and Montana in the coming years. The Williston location is scheduled to open in late January.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.