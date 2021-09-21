NSAA Player of the Week: Drew Boedeker

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State’s Drew Boedeker is the North Star Offensive player of the week. The Blue Hawks quarterback led his team to a 51-to-13 road win at Mayville State.

Boedecker only played two and a half quarters, but he put up 286 yards passing with four touchdowns to four different receivers.

Drew Boedecker, DSU Quarterback, said: “I just hope to win every game, I mean that’s all I can do as a quarterback. A lot of eyes are on me. If things go wrong, they point at the quarterback. And if things go right, they point at the quarterback too. But I like to point the success to everyone else. I’m not a big stats guy or anything like that. I just want to put our team in a position to win and hopefully have a win at the end of every week.”

Boedecker and the Hawks have a bye this week. Their next game is scheduled on October 2nd at home against Presentation College.

