North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting begins

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Tuesday night marked the beginning of the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting, which returned to an in-person event in Watford City.

The three-day conference starts with a social Tuesday night, followed by a number of panels on the future of the Bakken and clean energy. Headlining the meeting is former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who will speak on Wednesday.

“I expect to hear some ways forward. Some things that will work with the environmental concerns of people and how that meshes with the work that we are doing here in North Dakota,” said Kathy Neset, Petroleum Council chairwoman.

Neset says Zinke is a strong voice for all the good things going on in the region.

North Dakota is a leader in carbon capture development and a number of industry officials will be talking about its future throughout the meeting. Neset says these projects can make North Dakota an international hub for carbon storage.

“We have beautiful geology in western North Dakota, that allows us to capture, and by dealing with our carbon, we make our oil more valuable. We create a market for ourselves,” said Neset.

Days two and three of the meeting will take place at the Roughrider Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.