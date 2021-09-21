Advertisement

North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting begins

ND Petroleum Council
ND Petroleum Council(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - Tuesday night marked the beginning of the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Annual Meeting, which returned to an in-person event in Watford City.

The three-day conference starts with a social Tuesday night, followed by a number of panels on the future of the Bakken and clean energy. Headlining the meeting is former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who will speak on Wednesday.

“I expect to hear some ways forward. Some things that will work with the environmental concerns of people and how that meshes with the work that we are doing here in North Dakota,” said Kathy Neset, Petroleum Council chairwoman.

Neset says Zinke is a strong voice for all the good things going on in the region.

North Dakota is a leader in carbon capture development and a number of industry officials will be talking about its future throughout the meeting. Neset says these projects can make North Dakota an international hub for carbon storage.

“We have beautiful geology in western North Dakota, that allows us to capture, and by dealing with our carbon, we make our oil more valuable. We create a market for ourselves,” said Neset.

Days two and three of the meeting will take place at the Roughrider Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

Ward County extends burn ban again
Rosine MoiRe's students are making maps and tracing their roots.
Wachter Middle School teacher becomes U.S. citizen, hopes to inspire students
Michael Taylor
Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Williston Sunday
Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene interactive map
Interactive map created to showcase Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene