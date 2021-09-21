North Dakota, Montana leaders respond to continued closure of border to Canadian travelers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Leaders from North Dakota and Montana are calling into question the Biden administration’s decision Monday to extend the closure of the northern border to land-based Canadian travelers for another 30 days, now through Oct. 21.

Monday, the administration announced it would be easing some restrictions to foreign travelers flying into the United States, but extending the border closure another month.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Again without an explanation from the White House, it’s impossible to know what’s driving this baffling decision to extend these unnecessary restrictions on land-based travelers from Canada – when Canada’s vaccination rate is substantially higher than the United States’ – while making accommodations for foreign visitors traveling by air to our country. We won’t relent in our efforts to press the Biden administration, as we’ve done repeatedly including in our July letter with four border states and provinces, to lift these needless restrictions that continue to hurt communities and citizens on both sides of the border as well as our retail and tourism businesses that rely on Canadian travelers.”

Meanwhile, in a letter to President Biden, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., said, in part:

“Those who have been able to see their family have been forced to visit with a fence separating them...A mother described how her four-year-old son could not hug his dad. Given its impact on families, the continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border is unconscionable...I respectfully request you reconsider.”

The Canadian border re-opened to non-essential travelers from the U.S. as of Aug. 9.

