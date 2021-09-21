Mobile Food Pantry makes rounds through North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday afternoon, the Mobile Food Pantry made its way from Fargo and stopped in Hazen to hand out food to families in need.

Their route Tuesday brought much needed produce to the communities of Halliday, Dodge and Beulah. The Mobile Food Pantry’s goal is to bring fresh food and produce to rural communities struggling with access to food assistance.

Theresa Moore, a volunteer, and site coordinator for the Beulah-Hazen area helped to organize the procedure.

“It’s really nice that we have this opportunity to share. A lot of the times people don’t buy produce because of the expense, so it’s a really nice supplement for them,” said Moore.

Volunteers from the area included students from Hazen High School. They were excited at the opportunity to spread joy in the community.

“This is what we’re doing today for our volunteer hours, but I really think it’s more than just volunteering. I mean to be able to see everyone’s gratitude is really big for us,” said Sydney Rogness, Hazen High School senior & National Honor Society president.

One of those affected by this generosity was Fidel Guzman Jr. He says this goes a long way to helping his family of five.

“Pretty much fed my family for another week and a half. This goes a lot for everybody. Thank you again for helping out everyone here in the community as well,” said Guzman Jr.

Their schedule for Wednesday, September 22 is as follows:

Stanton: Civic Center, 751 Lyon Street, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center: Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center, 312 Lincoln Avenue, 12-1 p.m.

New Salem: 700 Ash Avenue, 4-5:15 p.m.

You can find more information at greatplainsfoodbank.org, or on Facebook.

