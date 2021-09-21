Advertisement

Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Williston Sunday

Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A Mississippi man arrested on Sunday for a shooting has been charged with attempted murder.

Court documents say 24-year-old Michael Taylor shot at an individual inside his car Sunday morning multiple times following a confrontation at a local bar.

Officers with the Williston Police Department responded to the shooting at the 3000 block of 3rd Ave E, where they identified the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Taylor was later apprehended at a traffic stop, where officers say they found a loaded pistol in plain view.

During an interview, Taylor told officers that he did fire at the victim’s vehicle. Taylor also tested positive for a gunshot residue test.

Taylor is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 20.

