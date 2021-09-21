Advertisement

Minot City Council approves 2022 budget

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents will see a slight tax increase in next year’s city budget.

The city council approved the 2022 budget with an increase of .2 mills over 2021 at its meeting Monday night.

For a home valued at $100,000 that adds up to about 90 cents more than was paid last year.

The increase allowed them to add in more city staff for police and public works so those organizations can better serve the community.

That is still lower than the preliminary budget that was approved for 2022.

