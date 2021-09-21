Advertisement

Mandan Public Schools break ground for new high school

By Jake Zane
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Public School District broke ground Monday on the site of their new high school.

Dr. Mel Heck was on-site to deliver a few words on the history of the land the school will be built on and how proud his family was to contribute it to the community.

Mandan school board member Marnie Piehl said she is very excited about the opportunities in store for the future of Mandan.

“What happens inside matters the most, the teachers, the education that happens, but when a thing looks good, it attracts people to it too. And I am excited about how beautiful these schools are going to be and how they’ll really represent what’s so beautiful about Mandan. Just how vibrant this community is and how promising our students are. They’re the future, and that’s what I’m most excited about,” said Piehl.

The high school is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and will serve approximately 1,400 students, while the Lakewood elementary site is set to open in 2023.

