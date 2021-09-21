Linton-HMB Lions volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What’s more difficult than winning a state championship? Repeating, is the answer that is often used. It’s only been done five times in Class-B volleyball history. Linton-HMB is the only team in the state with a chance this season, and the Lions have a group capable of getting it done.

Linton-HMB was the undefeated Class-B Volleyball state champion last season. That will not happen this year, the Lions might win the title, but they won’t be unbeaten.

“We lost to Thompson which I actually think was pretty good for us to lose and to know what we need to work on and improve on for the rest of the season,” said Callie Hase, Linton-HMB senior.

To say this team is close in an understatement. Jaime Richter has been coaching the seniors since the third grade.

“I pretty much grew up at her house. I was there since kindergarten and every single time at her house was volleyball. I mean we played volleyball pretty much since we were born, I mean all of us have been best friends since we were little, and she’s been our coach since we’ve been little,” said Kim Gefroh, Linton-HMB senior.

“Being able to communicate with these kids and teach them some lifelong lessons about respect, about life in general and working hard. I mean that’s when I feel satisfactory is did, I do my job as a coach and so far, I’ve been pretty lucky,” said Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB head coach.

She may be lucky, but the Lions are a talented team that lost just one senior to graduation.

“I think just continuously getting good passes and serve receive and strong serves and then also when our hitters get big swings. Our middle’s and our right side’s when they get that big swing it motivates us even blocks too,” said JayCee Richter, Linton-HMB Senior.

The Lions are a very determined defensive team, but they also have some excellent hitters up front.

“Sometimes you have to outsmart your opponent. It’s not about how hard you hit the ball. It’s about where you hit the ball so can’t really crush the ball as hard as some hitters, but if you hit into the open spots, it’s more effective than if you would just crush it,” said Teegan Scherr, Linton-HMB Senior.

It’s rivalry time tonight because the Lions are playing the school closest to Linton. Strasburg-Zeeland is the home team and the Clippers have notched eight wins already this season.

