Latest bout over North Dakota royalties goes to oil industry

Oil Well
Oil Well(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A McKenzie County judge ruled in favor in oil and gas companies in the latest dispute over royalty collection.

State legislators passed a law this year that limits how much interest companies must tack on to unpaid royalties, and sets a statute of limitations.

Most of that money goes towards schools, so the Board of University and School Lands called it unconstitutional, saying it goes against standing obligations that will cost the state — and therefore schools — hundreds of millions of dollars.

Thursday, Judge Robin Schmidt ruled against the Board, but the issue is likely to go before the state Supreme Court.

