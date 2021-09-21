Advertisement

Interactive map created to showcase Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene

Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene interactive map
Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene interactive map(Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help shine a spotlight on local artists, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has created an interactive map showcasing some of the area’s cultural hotspots.

The purpose of the map is to raise awareness to the area’s sites for arts and culture.

In addition to the various locations for arts, the map also features some of the area’s more popular spots for outdoors events.

The Visitor’s Bureau says their hope is to work with a new artist to create a new map each year, focusing on different themes. This year’s map was designed by local artist Nicole Gagner.

You can learn more online at noboundariesnd.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant

Latest News

Michael Taylor
Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in Williston Sunday
FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo, signs marking the Dakota Access Pipeline are posted...
Dakota Access asks high court to reverse pipeline decision
Fire causes major damage to Minot home
2021 Walk for Down Syndrome
2021 Walk for Down Syndrome