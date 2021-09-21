Interactive map created to showcase Bismarck-Mandan’s arts scene

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To help shine a spotlight on local artists, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau has created an interactive map showcasing some of the area’s cultural hotspots.

The purpose of the map is to raise awareness to the area’s sites for arts and culture.

In addition to the various locations for arts, the map also features some of the area’s more popular spots for outdoors events.

The Visitor’s Bureau says their hope is to work with a new artist to create a new map each year, focusing on different themes. This year’s map was designed by local artist Nicole Gagner.

You can learn more online at noboundariesnd.com.

