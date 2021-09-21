Fire causes major damage to Minot home

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Fire Department responded to a home fire Monday night that left major damage to a mobile home in southeast Minot.

The department was called to 625 15th Street SE for a fire that started on a porch and spread up the home’s exterior and into the attic.

The home’s three occupants and their pets were able to safely evacuate with no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.