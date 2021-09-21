Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured

By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday.

Several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof, WVUE-TV reported. A representative for the Superdome said on Twitter that it appears a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire.

Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person was transported with minor burns.

The fire started in the exterior “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof, appearing to be emerging from a fire inside the stadium’s upper level. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m. CT.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants.

The fire was reportedly under control around 1:20 p.m.

