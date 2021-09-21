Dickinson soccer team adjusting in year two as a varsity program

DICKINSON, ND (KFYR) - The Dickinson Midgets boys soccer team is in their second year as a varsity program. It’s been a bit of a learning curve as the team gets adjusted to a new head coach. Their record may not reflect it, but the team is confident they are getting better week by week.

“Teamwork and speed. We’ve been working on ball possession which they’ve improved so much. It’s just the beauty of the game. Every single game they improve. They do it better than what they did last game, which is phenomenal,” said Head Coach Akindeji Oluwafemi.

The Midgets are led by captain and senior defender Grant Bittner, but he says simply there is no “I” in team and it takes everyone to compete.

“We have three guys up front that can beat just about any defender. We communicate very well and we’re just all working together as one group instead of 11 individual players out there,” added Bittner.

Bittner and the Midgets will next be in action on Tuesday when they play at Jamestown.

