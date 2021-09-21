Advertisement

Class 11AA & 11A football polls after week four

Class 11AA & 11A Football Poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century won its football game in Dickinson last week, but it was 15-12, which was close enough to convince some of the voter to go with West Fargo Sheyenne are their top team. The Patriots received 13 first-place votes. The Mustangs got three.

Jamestown is the unanimous number one ranked team in Class 11A.

CLASS 11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (13) — 4-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3) — 4-0 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 2nd

T3. Fargo Shanley — 2-2 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 3rd

T3. West Fargo — 2-2 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Mandan — 2-2 Record — 12 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Fargo Davies (2-2) and Bismarck Legacy (2-2)

CLASS 11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. Jamestown (16) — 4-0 Record — 80 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Bismarck St. Mary’s — 3-1 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo North — 3-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: T3rd

4. Devils Lake — 3-1 Record — 32 pts — Last week: T3rd

5. Dickinson — 1-3 Record — 14 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wahpeton (3-1)

