Advertisement

Cass County Reinstates Mask Policy

Face coverings
Face coverings(Associated Press)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) – Cass County Commissioners voted on Monday evening to reinstate a facemask policy for county employees and the public. The policy will remain in place until rescinded or amended.

Cloth or disposable masks are required in county buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19. Disposable masks will be provided to all visitors at the entrances to county buildings including the Courthouse, Annex, Jail, Law Enforcement Center, Highway Department & Emergency Management Offices.

Employees are required to wear masks anytime they meet with a member of the public in a county building, or in an indoor space with others in close proximity. Masks are not needed in their own office space if no one else is present, but are needed when they go into common areas.

Employees are also strongly encouraged to wear masks while indoors in non-county buildings.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck woman killed after being hit by pickup truck
Marjorie Burton
UDPATE: Missing Wishek woman found in Jamestown, Silver Alert canceled
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Man accused of murder and arson in Bismarck hopes to use past criminal history against co-defendant

Latest News

2021 Walk for Down Syndrome
2021 Walk for Down Syndrome
African Penguin Exhibit
African Penguin Exhibit
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Green Tomatoes
Healthy Immune System
Healthy Immune System