BSC, UMary host college fair for high school students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary and Bismarck State College co-hosted a college fair for students from Bismarck Public Schools on Tuesday. In addition to students from Bismarck Public Schools, students from Mandan and the surrounding area schools were invited to learn more about college opportunities.

“It’s really a great opportunity for these students to see what’s all out there, all their different options, explore which schools have the majors they’re looking for, and be able to visit with all these reps in a one-stop shop,” Ashley Mattson, admissions counselor for BSC.

“I’ve been excited so far. It’s nice to get out there and just see some of the colleges that I’ve been looking at and just get to know more of what’s in North Dakota,” said Brian Vyska, a senior at Legacy High School.

The Bismarck higher-educational institutions partnered with the Dakota Association of College Admission Counselors to host 40 colleges from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and more. Ten rural high schools from a 60 mile radius brought students.

