Airmen welcomed home to Minot

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Monday was a very happy day for families at Minot Air Force Base, as airmen from the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returned from a six-month-long deployment from an Air Base in Qatar.

The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squad returned home early Monday morning.

Overseas, they helped provide strategic bomber support to our allies and partners across the world, logged more than 3,000 combat flight hours, and helped provide firepower support to the final U.S. forces departing Afghanistan.

They have been deployed since April.

