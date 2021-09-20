Woman with ALS pedals to complete marathon in all 50 states

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Get out there and push your limits These are words of advice from a North Carolina woman who isn’t letting her disease, slow her down.

It’s one of the last places you would think Andrea Lytle Peet would be seen pedaling. Last Friday Peet was part of a race in Bowman, N.D.

It’s part of her goal to be the first person with ALS to complete a marathon in all 50 states.

“I wanted to set a crazy goal,” said Andrea Lytle Peet, Team Drea Foundation Founder.

It’s a hobby she enjoyed before her diagnosis. Peet was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 when she was 33 years old.

Back then, she set a goal to do one last race. But after crossing the finish line on her bike, she felt like she was strong enough to do more.

“She wasn’t really sure whether she would have another opportunity to complete a challenge like this and after she completed that race, she realized she was strong enough to do another,” said David Peet, Andrea’s husband.

And another, with North Dakota’s marathon being her 41st state.

Peet says there’s no better way to see our country.

“So many places that we never would have seen and met so many wonderful people,” said Andrea.

Her journey is helping others suffering with ALS. She has a website called the Team Drea Foundation that shares her story and raises money for ALS research.

“For that inspiration to actually be going toward tangible financial gain for research to defeat the disease that she has and it’s affecting so many other families across the country and across the world, it’s really meaningful,” said David.

Race number 50 is on the horizon. It will be in Alaska in May of 2022. She and her husband are looking forward to it, and in the meantime, Peet will keep pedaling on.

“Keep fighting, whatever you are going through, do the best that you can do and that is all you can ask of yourself,” said Andrea.

Peet’s next race is in Massachusetts in Martha’s Vineyard.

For more information on her journey and to donate, you can visit www.teamdrea.org.

